Carmen Nieves Mercado
Carmen Nieves Mercado, a former Stamford CT. resident, beloved, mother and grandmother, passed away on December 30, 2019, in Bronx, NY. Carmen was born in Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico on July 16, 1921 to the late Petra and Juan Ramos Nieves.
Carmen worked as a Telephone Operator during WWII and later as a Hairdresser and Salon owner in Puerto Rico. She moved to New York in 1958 with her sons, Miguel Mercado and Jorge Mercado. Carmen raised her sons and daughter, Yvonne Jimenez as a single and hard working mother.
Carmen enjoyed spending time with her family and precious grandchildren. She loved singing and listening to music. Her laugh was infectious as she loved to laugh. She was always full of life, and made loving impressions on anyone she came across.
Carmen leaves behind her children, Jorge of Colorado Springs, CO, Miguel and her loving daughter Yvonne both of Stamford, CT; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Michelle, Lisa, Aliyah, and Carlos; eight great-grandchildren, Alex, Aiden, Elizabeth, Adison, Dylan, Noah, Zachery, and Emma.
To honor Carmen, the family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Bosak Funeral Home, on 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT, 06902 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a prayer service at 5 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date at Woodland Cemetery, 66 Woodland Pl., Stamford, CT 06902.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 10, 2020