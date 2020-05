Carmine Victor Longo, Sr. AND just like that....4 yours have gone by and we never skipped a beat thinking about you every day. We miss your smile We miss your face We miss your voice, because nobody can ever take your place. We miss your YELLING We miss your COOKING TOO... But most of all we MISS YOU We Love You....All of us.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store