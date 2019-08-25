|
|
Carmine V. Longo, Sr. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, HAPPY BIRTHDAY, HAPPY BIRTHDAY Today is your birthday and it fell on the family picnic this year What a Wonderful Day we will have remembering you on your birthday with all of the people you loved and loved you!! As usual we will be sharing comical stories about you (collecting money for the permit, cooking chicken scarp and doing it your way) and all of our loved ones who are no longer with us today. Mommy really misses you, not a day goes by that she doesn't play her "Let Me Call You Sweetheart Frog" and pray that you are at peace. There are a lot of things to say but today..It is Happy Birthday!! Keeping watching over all of us, Lord knows we need it. We Love You!!!! All of us