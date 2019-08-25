Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carmine Longo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmine V. Longo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmine V. Longo Notice
Carmine V. Longo, Sr. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, HAPPY BIRTHDAY, HAPPY BIRTHDAY Today is your birthday and it fell on the family picnic this year What a Wonderful Day we will have remembering you on your birthday with all of the people you loved and loved you!! As usual we will be sharing comical stories about you (collecting money for the permit, cooking chicken scarp and doing it your way) and all of our loved ones who are no longer with us today. Mommy really misses you, not a day goes by that she doesn't play her "Let Me Call You Sweetheart Frog" and pray that you are at peace. There are a lot of things to say but today..It is Happy Birthday!! Keeping watching over all of us, Lord knows we need it. We Love You!!!! All of us
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.