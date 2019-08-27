|
|
Carol DeLuca
Carol Rose Palmer DeLuca, life long resident of Stamford, CT, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, she was 82 years old.
Carol was an amazing woman who left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She was a loving wife, mother, Nana, sister and friend. It has been said that she had a heart of gold and a mouth like a drunken sailor. Anyone who knew her would agree.
Carol was a strong and courageous woman who loved playing games on her IPad, grocery shopping - especially at farmer's markets and spoiling her beloved pet chihuahua Prince, who never left her side.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter Frankie Ann Socci and her granddaughter Danielle Socci who shared her residence, as well as her son Ron Russo from San Francisco, CA, sons Ricky and Bobby Russo, and a daughter Andrea Cardillo, all from Stamford.
She is survived by five sisters; Tami, Patricia, Jamie, Alison and Christa Palmer, one brother; Robert Palmer and nine additional grandchildren Dan, Kelsey, Mackenzie and Jamie Buchanan. Shane, Lucan and Logan Russo and Nick and Ashley Russo as well as many nieces and nephews.
Carol lost her mother at an early age and was taken in, cared for and loved by Dorothy Chirimbes of Milford, CT. She will be missed horribly by "Aunt Dee".
Carol was predeceased by her husband, Dominick DeLuca, her son, Randy Russo and her brother, Jerry Palmer.
There will be a service at St. Mary's Church, 566 Elm Street, Stamford, CT on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 29, 2019