Carol Hoyt

Carol Hoyt, of Clarks Summit, passed away Friday morning, June 28, 2019.

Born in Norwalk, Connecticut Dec. 27, 1939 to Edwin and Lillian Britton Cunningham.

She graduated from Stamford High School, and La Selle College of Newton, MA where she was Vice President of her class and Captain of the volleyball team. She was a member of Our Lady of Snows Church, Syracuse Junior League, and the Scranton Country Club. Prior to retiring she worked in a medical office.

Surviving are Justus, her husband and partner of 58 years, her sons, Jay Hoyt of So. Abington TWP, Geoffrey and wife Barbara of West Suffield, CT, and Matthew Hoyt, Clarks Summit; daughters, Julia King and husband James, West Chester, PA. Sarah Traino and husband Norman, Syracuse, NY; ten grand children, Jordan Lee Hoyt, Lauren Carol Hoyt, Geoffrey Matthew Hoyt, Christopher King, Thomas King, Mary King, Lillian Hoyt, Camden Hoyt, Grace Traino and Emily Traino.

She loved the beach at the outer banks and being with her family.

She was preceeded in death by a brother, Edwin R. Cunningham, and a daughter in law, Karen Hoyt.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family in Connecticut.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Epilepsey Foundation. epilepsy.com/donate .

Visitor's book may be reached at www.lawrenceeyoungfuneralhome.com. Published in Stamford Advocate on July 3, 2019