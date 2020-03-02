|
|
Carol Lynn Moore
Carol Lynn Moore, 73, a resident of New Rochelle passed away on February 28, 2020. She was born in Stamford on January 9, 1947, the daughter of the late Charles and Josephine Davis. Carol graduated from Stamford High School Class of 1964. She worked as an order entry specialist for many years and was an avid New York Yankee fan.
Carol is survived by her beloved daughters, Cheryl Moore and Margaret Telesco (Jimmy), her grandchildren Thomas Moore, Shannon Dennis, Brian Dennis, Christopher and Julianna Telesco, her brother Charles Davis and sister Florence Morck. She is predeceased by her husband, Henry Moore and sisters, Josephine Melfi and Barbara Kocak.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Fairfield Memorial Park, Oaklawn Avenue, Stamford, CT. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Stroke Foundation, www.americanstroke.org. To leave an online condolence please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 3, 2020