The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Lynn Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Lynn Moore Notice
Carol Lynn Moore
Carol Lynn Moore, 73, a resident of New Rochelle passed away on February 28, 2020. She was born in Stamford on January 9, 1947, the daughter of the late Charles and Josephine Davis. Carol graduated from Stamford High School Class of 1964. She worked as an order entry specialist for many years and was an avid New York Yankee fan.
Carol is survived by her beloved daughters, Cheryl Moore and Margaret Telesco (Jimmy), her grandchildren Thomas Moore, Shannon Dennis, Brian Dennis, Christopher and Julianna Telesco, her brother Charles Davis and sister Florence Morck. She is predeceased by her husband, Henry Moore and sisters, Josephine Melfi and Barbara Kocak.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Fairfield Memorial Park, Oaklawn Avenue, Stamford, CT. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Stroke Foundation, www.americanstroke.org. To leave an online condolence please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -