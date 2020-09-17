1/1
Carol Pietrzkiewicz Lostaglio
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Pietrzkiewicz Lostaglio
Carol Pietrzkiewicz Lostaglio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, following a brief illness. A lifelong Stamford resident, she was born in Stamford on April 13, 1942, to Stanley Pietrzkiewicz and Genevieve Krasniewicz Pietrzkiewicz. Carol was a kind and generous woman who especially enjoyed holidays with her family.
Carol attended Stamford Catholic High School, a member of the graduating class of 1960. She began her professional career at American Cyanamid in Stamford, working in the medical department. After raising her children, she returned to work in various capacities, working at Atria Assisted Living in Darien and Odyssey Reinsurance in Stamford. She loved flowers and used her artistic talents designing floral arrangements at several local flower shops, including Stamford Florist, Petals, and most recently, Flowers and Flowers by Adam Manjuck. Carol also enjoyed volunteering her time and energies at the New Covenant Food Pantry in Stamford.
Carol is survived by her son, Keith Lostaglio, and her daughters Michelle Houle and her husband Bob of Newtown, Jill Lostaglio of Stamford, and Susan Lostaglio of Stamford. She is also survived by her brothers Robert Pietrzkiewicz and his wife Beverly of New Fairfield, Stan (Chip) Pietrzkiewicz and his wife Rosalie of Stamford, and a sister, Judi Sinn and her husband Klem Budreckas of Milford. Carol is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Joshua and Sarah Houle and Meredith and Isabella Lostaglio, as well as her niece Courtney Sinn and her fiancée Chris Guido, and her nephew Eric Sinn and his wife Emilie.
Carol was predeceased by her parents.
Family will receive family and friends on Sunday, September 20th, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 21st at 11 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 325 Washington Blvd., in Stamford, CT. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, 25 Camp Avenue, Darien, CT.
In compliance with state mandates, those attending the services must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged and may be made in Carol's name to: New Covenant House of Hospitality, 90 Fairfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06904.
Carol's final arrangements were entrusted to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. If you'd like to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit the family guestbook on www.bosakfuneralhome.com or at www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Bosak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bosak Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902-6010
203-325-9300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bosak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved