Carol Pietrzkiewicz Lostaglio
Carol Pietrzkiewicz Lostaglio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, following a brief illness. A lifelong Stamford resident, she was born in Stamford on April 13, 1942, to Stanley Pietrzkiewicz and Genevieve Krasniewicz Pietrzkiewicz. Carol was a kind and generous woman who especially enjoyed holidays with her family.
Carol attended Stamford Catholic High School, a member of the graduating class of 1960. She began her professional career at American Cyanamid in Stamford, working in the medical department. After raising her children, she returned to work in various capacities, working at Atria Assisted Living in Darien and Odyssey Reinsurance in Stamford. She loved flowers and used her artistic talents designing floral arrangements at several local flower shops, including Stamford Florist, Petals, and most recently, Flowers and Flowers by Adam Manjuck. Carol also enjoyed volunteering her time and energies at the New Covenant Food Pantry in Stamford.
Carol is survived by her son, Keith Lostaglio, and her daughters Michelle Houle and her husband Bob of Newtown, Jill Lostaglio of Stamford, and Susan Lostaglio of Stamford. She is also survived by her brothers Robert Pietrzkiewicz and his wife Beverly of New Fairfield, Stan (Chip) Pietrzkiewicz and his wife Rosalie of Stamford, and a sister, Judi Sinn and her husband Klem Budreckas of Milford. Carol is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Joshua and Sarah Houle and Meredith and Isabella Lostaglio, as well as her niece Courtney Sinn and her fiancée Chris Guido, and her nephew Eric Sinn and his wife Emilie.
Carol was predeceased by her parents.
Family will receive family and friends on Sunday, September 20th, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 21st at 11 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 325 Washington Blvd., in Stamford, CT. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, 25 Camp Avenue, Darien, CT.
In compliance with state mandates, those attending the services must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged and may be made in Carol's name to: New Covenant House of Hospitality, 90 Fairfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06904.
Carol's final arrangements were entrusted to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford.
.