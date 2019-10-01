|
Carol Rose Palmer Russo DeLuca
Carol Rose Palmer Russo Deluca, age 82, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Born in Stamford on December 22, 1936 to the late Patrick and Anna Mae Palmer.
Carol is survived by her children, twins: Anthony Robert "Bobby" Russo and Andrea Russo Buchanan Cardillo (Patsy), Ricky A. and Ronald P. Russo and Frankie Socci, grandchildren Dan (Nicole), Kelsey, Mackenzie and Jamison Buchanan, Shane, Lucan and Logan Russo, Nicholas and Ashley Russo, and Danielle Socci. Also survived by her stepmother, Joan Palmer, brother, Robert Palmer and sisters, Tami, Patricia, Jamie, Alison and Christa Palmer, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carol was preceded in death by her son Randy J. Russo, husband Dominck DeLuca and her brother Jerry Palmer.
Carol truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, traveling with family, especially trips to Bahamas, Florida, Vermont and the Dude Ranch. She enjoyed horseshows in Vermont, dining at fun restaurants and warm, sunny beach days. Nothing prevented Carol from a good laugh and a little mischief. Carol will be fondly remembered as a fun "Nana" who made the best pizza fritte.
Carol lost her mother at an early age and was taken in, cared for and loved by Dorothy Chirimbes, she will be saddly missed by her Aunt "Dee." Carol was a very strong and courageous woman; she will be dearly missed and forever loved.
A memorial service was held at St. Mary's Church, Sat., Aug. 31, 2019 in her honor.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 2, 2019