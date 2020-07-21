Carol Weed

Carol M. Weed
Carol M. Weed, 78, daughter of the late Louis and Irene Vetti, of Stamford, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020. Carol was born on February 11, 1942. She was a lifelong resident of Stamford. Carol is survived by her two children: Daughter, Karen Weed, of Houston, TX, and son, Rick Weed and his wife, Kat, of Los Angeles, CA; sisters Joan Rosa of Southbury, CT, Linda Vetti of Stamford, CT, and Lu-Ann Roth and her husband, Douglas, of Bethel, CT. She was also predeceased by her sister, Diane Anderson. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Carol will always be remembered as a kind and gentle person, who made friends easily. She will be missed terribly by her family and those who had the good fortune to know her. Burial will be private; memorial to be announced at a later date. To extend a personal message to the family, please visit www.nutmegcrremation.com