Carol Winters
Carol Winters, loving mother and friend to many, left us on 12/30/19 after a joyful holiday surrounded by family and friends. A gifted mezzo soprano, Carol sung in choirs, was a talented actress and graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. She held titled positions at Peabody Engineering, GE Capital, the Barre Opera House, and Stamford Ophthalmology, but her greater life's work was helping people through numerology life readings. Carol was deeply spiritual and embraced all of the world's major religions and felt a deep connection with the Blessed Mother Mary. She loved cooking, baseball, gardening, singing, horse racing, dancing, and the metaphysical. Carol was predeceased by parents, Robert and Ann Winters, and husband James S. Dugan, all of Stamford. She is survived by her children James (Jackie), Kerry (Arun), Patrick, and Eileen; grandchildren Hannah McLeod, Sarah Damon (Andrew), Hannah Bacon, and a great granddaughter. Except for Montpelier, VT, Carol lived most of her life in Stamford, CT and had a close relationship with her children with whom she spoke daily. Carol's life was full of magic and she felt her life complete and was at peace with leaving this realm. A Funeral Mass will be at Saint Mary of Stamford, 566 Elm St, Saturday, 1/11/20 at 9:30 a.m
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 5, 2020