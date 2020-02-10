|
|
Caroline Frano
May 24, 1938 - Feb 9, 2020 Caroline Frano, of Cos Cob, passed away Sunday, February 9th. She was 81. Born in Greenwich on May 24, 1938 to Angelo and Anna Pucci; Caroline attended Greenwich schools graduating from Greenwich High School Class of 1956. Caroline was very involved in the community, serving as the District 8 Chairperson on the RTM board, as well as many other associations. She leaves behind her beloved husband George Frano; her loving children Andy (Amy), George (Betsey), Anne-Marie Frano (Jeff); as well as her cherished grandson AJ. To honor her life family and friends will gather Wednesday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich, (203) 869-5968. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home Thursday 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , support.woundedwarriorproject.org. For more information to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 11, 2020