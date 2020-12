Or Copy this URL to Share

Memoriam In Loving Memory of Our Mother Caroline Palmer 1906-1999 Mom, Today is your birthday. Not a day goes by that we don't think or talk about you. We love and miss you everyday. You live on in our hearts and souls forever. Loved forever, Your Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren xoxoxoxo

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store