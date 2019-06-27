Carolyn Torrez Nicolini

Carolyn Torrez Nicolini, 88, of Stamford passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Villa of Stamford. She was born on June 14, 1931 in Los Angeles, CA to the late Petronilo and Dominga DelReal Torrez.

Carolyn received her certification as a Licensed Vocational Nurse from Seaside Memorial Hospital in Long Beach, CA. After settling in Stamford, she worked at Stamford Hospital then several local nursing homes. Later she became a Nutritional Counselor for the Stamford W.I.C Program with the Stamford Health Dept. where she worked for many years before her retirement in 1999.She enjoyed dealing with people there, especially interacting with the children.

Carolyn is survived by his three loving sons, Michael Nicolini and his wife Janet of Madison, CT, Victor Nicolini of Stamford and Daniel Nicolini of Stamford, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Carolyn was also predeceased by her stepmother Rafaila S. Torrez, her former husband, Milio M. Nicolini, a sister, Mary Baca and two brothers, Claude and Frank Torrez.

A devoted and proud mother she considered her three boys her pride and joy. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor, strong spirit, her kindness to others and her beautiful smile

Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. A Prayer Service will be celebrated at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow at St. John's Mausoleum, Darien.

