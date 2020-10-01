1/1
Carolyn Phillips
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Lee Phillips
Carolyn Lee Phillips of Stamford, CT, died on August 13, 2020 from heart complications.
Born in 1941 in Akron, OH, Carolyn was the daughter of Katherine and Garrett Curtis. She is survived by her brother, Garrett Curtis of Fairlawn, OH; her three sons Mark Curtis Phillips of NY, John Phillip Phillips of NC, Matthew David Phillips of CT; her three grandchildren, Michael Phillips of CT, Jennifer Phillips of CT, Sara Yeshoua of NY; and her great-granddaughter Marlee Phillips of CT.
Carolyn was predeceased by her second husband, Eugene Osterlind of Stamford, CT.
Carolyn was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Carolyn was a member of The Junior League of Wyomissing, PA and Louisville, KY. She enjoyed golf and tennis. Professionally she was an executive secretary/assistant at Towers Watson in Norwalk. She will be missed and was taken too soon from us.
Private Services have already been held and in lieu of flowers, please feel free to check the organ donor box on your license or give to the Lewy Body Dementia foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved