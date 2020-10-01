Carolyn Phillips

Carolyn Lee Phillips

Carolyn Lee Phillips of Stamford, CT, died on August 13, 2020 from heart complications.

Born in 1941 in Akron, OH, Carolyn was the daughter of Katherine and Garrett Curtis. She is survived by her brother, Garrett Curtis of Fairlawn, OH; her three sons Mark Curtis Phillips of NY, John Phillip Phillips of NC, Matthew David Phillips of CT; her three grandchildren, Michael Phillips of CT, Jennifer Phillips of CT, Sara Yeshoua of NY; and her great-granddaughter Marlee Phillips of CT.

Carolyn was predeceased by her second husband, Eugene Osterlind of Stamford, CT.

Carolyn was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Carolyn was a member of The Junior League of Wyomissing, PA and Louisville, KY. She enjoyed golf and tennis. Professionally she was an executive secretary/assistant at Towers Watson in Norwalk. She will be missed and was taken too soon from us.

Private Services have already been held and in lieu of flowers, please feel free to check the organ donor box on your license or give to the Lewy Body Dementia foundation.



