Carolyn (Kraus) Rich
Carolyn Kraus Rich, 83, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on June 3, 1937 and grew up in Basking Ridge, NJ.
Carolyn was a lifelong member of the Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church where her mother, Ruth Kraus, was the organist for many years. She graduated from Bernardsville High School in 1955 and attended the University of Vermont and the NY School of Interior Design.
She married Donald A. Rich in 1959, had three children and raised them in Darien, CT. After her children were grown, she worked as Assistant Director of Personnel for Darien Public Schools until retirement.
Carolyn was an avid gardener and created beautiful flower arrangements. She derived her greatest pleasure from music though, playing the piano and percussion for most of her life. Living close to NYC enabled her to attend many concerts, operas, and Broadway shows over the years, with Jersey Boys being her favorite. She also enjoyed being "Gramma" to her five grandsons, watching their sporting events, concerts, and activities.
Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, Donald, and her daughter, Carolyn Jean Rich. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Carrieri of Medford, NJ, her daughter, Pamela Rich Carroll and her husband Tom of Southport and Essex, CT, her son Harry Rich and his wife Lisa of Stamford, CT. Also surviving are her grandchildren Edward Carroll and his wife Liz, Henry Carroll, David Rich, Jeffrey Rich, and Jonathan Rich.
Interment will be held in private at Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church, Basking Ridge, NJ.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice
.