Cary N. May
09/12/1938 - 02/01/2020Cary N. May, of Greenwich, Conn., passed away on February 1, 2020. Cary was born in 1938 in New York City and grew up in Brooklyn where he made lifelong friends and memories. Cary is the beloved husband of Mona May (Halpin) who he married in 1962 in Brooklyn. He served in the United States Army, stationed in postwar Germany. He started his career on the New York Stock Exchange as a runner, advancing to become a Bond Trader. For more than 50 years, Cary worked at several brokerage firms, ultimately retiring from Murphy & Durieu. He was well-known and highly respected in his field and continued to trade beyond retirement using his talent, experience and keen sense of the financial markets until his sudden passing.
A devout Catholic, he belonged to the Knights of Columbus and was an active parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Greenwich and was awarded the Saint Augustine Medal of Service from Bishop William E. Lori in 2013. Cary strongly believed in the importance of Catholic school education and was very generous towards those that needed financial support. As a parent and grandparent, he was involved in the Greenwich Catholic School community. His seven children as well as several grandchildren graduated from GCS, with some currently in attendance. He was also a longtime member of The Milbrook Club where he loved swimming with his 16 grandchildren. Cary relished his time with his family and friends, traveling with Mona, playing cards, watching classic movies, hosting large parties and telling and retelling old jokes and stories.
He is survived by his children, MaryBeth Brown (Matthew, deceased), Doreen Catalani (Richard), Eileen Landry (Dan, deceased), Kristin Galvin (Brendan), Janine Scharff (Steve), Cary May and Colin May. He is the adored grandfather of Jamie, Mariah, Cory and Katherine Brown; Christina, Matthew and William Catalani; Conor, Alana and Christopher Landry; Brendan, Ryan and Declan Galvin and Elizabeth, Samantha and Grace Scharff. He was a loving brother to Sally Grasso, Dennis May, Kathleen Ramsey and Virginia Grasso and brother-in-law to Dorothy Grasso. He was predeceased by his father Leo May and mother Hannah Grasso (McLaughlin), stepfather John Grasso and brother John Grasso and his aunt Mary Jackson.
Family and friends are welcome to gather on Friday, February 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich, 203-869-5968. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St Michael the Arch-angel Church followed by services at St. Mary's Cemetery. For more information, please visit www.coxeandgraziano.com
In memory of Cary, donations may be made to The May Family Scholarship fund at Greenwich Catholic School, 471 North Street, Greenwich, CT 06830.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 6, 2020