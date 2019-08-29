|
|
Casey Lynn Carpenter
Casey Lynn Carpenter, 21, passed away suddenly, on August 28, 2019. Casey was born on December 10, 1997 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Casey had a unique personality and a big heart to match, which shined through despite her strong will. She was a veracious reader and a talented artist, her inner being was reflected in her work. Majoring to be an Art Therapist, Casey had a strong passion for children and animals.
Casey is survived by her loving parents, her mother Nicole Carpenter and her fiancé Dan Kerzner of Stamford, her father Kevin P. Carpenter and his wife Eamir O'Neill Carpenter of Stamford and her brother Cole P. Carpenter also of Stamford. Her devoted grandparents, Gilda Blair, and Marie "Toni" and Harry P. Carpenter. Casey is also survived by her aunts and uncles, Melissa, Greg, Ryan, Steven, Denise, Harry, Kathy and Dana, along with their spouse's, and many cousins and great cousins.
Casey is predeceased by her beloved grandfather David O. Alfert.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Casey's Memory to nyunlockingfutures.org select donate now.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019