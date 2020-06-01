Maria Caterina Valenzisi
(Maria) Caterina Valenzisi (Altamura), a longtime resident of Stamford, CT, and a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away at her home on May 30, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Caterina was born December 18, 1926 in Sant' Antonio (Gerocarne) in Calabria, Italy to the late Raffaele and Stella (Gerace) Altamura. Maria was 93 years old at the time of her passing.
She came to the United States in 1962 as an immigrant from Arena, Italy. Previously, she she spent two years in Argentina as well. She worked at Capitol Records and Omega Engineering in Stamford, CT. After she retired, she enjoyed spending time every year in both Sant' Antonio and Stamford.
Caterina was a woman who, first and foremost, cherished her family. She lovingly prepared the weekly Sunday dinners for her children and grandchildren. Caterina took pride in her extensive vegetable garden, her homemade sauce and her crocheting. Her anisette cookies and sponge cake cookies were family favorites.
Caterina was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Antonio Valenzisi, in 2002. She is survived by her children: John Valenzisi and his partner Grace Vartuli, Maria Cahill and her husband Richard, and Ralph Valenzisi and his wife Lisa; her eight grandchildren: Anthony Valenzisi (Claudia), Walter Valenzisi (Carla), Jean Gorenflo (Brenden), Richard Cahill, Douglas Cahill (Sam), Stephanie Cahill, Alexa Valenzisi, and Callie Valenzisi; six great-grandchildren: Daniel, Caleb, Izabella, Abel, Brenden, and Connor; brothers: Domenico and Rocco Altamura; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Caterina was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Nancy Valenzisi and her siblings: Michele, Giuseppe, Ilario, Tommaso and Vincenzo Altamura.
Because of social restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus, a committal service at the graveside will take place on Wednesday, June 3rd at 11 a.m. at Queen of Peace Cemetery on Rockrimmon Road in Stamford. If planning on attending Caterina's service please be sure to bring a mask and to adhere to recommended social distancing requirements.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donating in Caterina's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 / donors@stjude.org.
If you care to leave a message of condolence for her family you may visit cognetta.com or at facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 1, 2020.