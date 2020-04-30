The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-359-9999
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Cleary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine H. Cleary


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine H. Cleary Notice
Catherine H. Cleary
Catherine H. Cleary, 92, of Stamford died April 26 at Cassena Care from complications due to the Corona Virus.
Born December 29, 1927 to the late William and Mary Hughes, Cathy was raised in Greenwich before moving to Stamford where she met and married John F. Cleary.
After Mr. Cleary's death in 1973, Cathy entered the workforce as a receptionist at Merrill Lynch in Stamford. She spent nearly 50 years at the firm. She was a devoted parishioner at The Basilica of St. John the Evangelist in Stamford.
Cathy is survived by her step-daughter, Anne Parkinson of Florida, her niece, Sis Madigan Healey of New Canaan and several great-nieces and nephews.
Due to current restrictions, funeral services for Cathy will be private. The Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cathy's memory may be made the . To extend a personal message to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -