Catherine H. Cleary
Catherine H. Cleary, 92, of Stamford died April 26 at Cassena Care from complications due to the Corona Virus.
Born December 29, 1927 to the late William and Mary Hughes, Cathy was raised in Greenwich before moving to Stamford where she met and married John F. Cleary.
After Mr. Cleary's death in 1973, Cathy entered the workforce as a receptionist at Merrill Lynch in Stamford. She spent nearly 50 years at the firm. She was a devoted parishioner at The Basilica of St. John the Evangelist in Stamford.
Cathy is survived by her step-daughter, Anne Parkinson of Florida, her niece, Sis Madigan Healey of New Canaan and several great-nieces and nephews.
Due to current restrictions, funeral services for Cathy will be private. The Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cathy's memory may be made the . To extend a personal message to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 1, 2020