Catherine T. Moore

Catherine T. Moore passed away on May 25, 2019 with her ever-devoted daughter Sharon by her side. She was born on April 30, 1926 to the late Joseph E. and Alice (Hogan) Goldkopf, in Stamford, where her 93 years as life of the party began.

Catherine was predeceased by her husband, John F. Moore, a daughter, Catherine, her brother, Edward, and by two sisters, Margaret Topar and Alice Troynack.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Zyskoski and son-in-law Frank and a nephew, Alfred Anderson, whom she raised, his wife Cheryl and their two children Daniel and Melissa; a nephew, Nicholas Anderson, whom she loved like a grandchild; a sister Irene Parks, as well as by her brother and confidant Robert E. Goldkopf, whom she would never let forget she beat in the family's Pound Cake Challenge just last year. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, whose lives she touched in profound ways with her free spirit, boundless love and immense generosity.

As a girl, Catherine attended St John's Parochial School and Stamford High School. She worked 10 years in Phillips Chemical, as a machine operator, and then 26 years as a dental assistant for Dr. William Cimikoski. Although she never received a formal education beyond high school, she earned esteemed personal degrees in nursing, social work, vet tech, and fun. She took care of everyone and anything that needed her. Catherine's life was an example of selfless giving, compassion, positivity, resilience, and kindness. She devoted herself to laughter and love, passing these values on to those lucky enough to know her.

Nicknamed "Kick Ass Kaye" by her wonderful medical care team, Catherine wanted special thanks to go out to Dr. Antonio Katsigiannis, her nurse Coleen, and of course to Sharon who never left her side.

Catherine enjoyed spending time with her large family, vacationing and enjoying each other's company. She was always the first one up at weddings to do an Irish jig and made them laugh endlessly, especially with her signature symbol of love. She and her undeniable spunk will be missed wholeheartedly but made sure with each joke, each hug, and each middle finger that she will never be forgotten.

A wake will be held for Catherine on Thursday, May 30th, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 31st, at 11 a.m. at St. Leo Parish, 24 Roxbury Rd., Stamford, CT. The interment will immediately follow mass at St. John's Cemetery, 25 Camp Ave., Darien, CT.

The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 28, 2019