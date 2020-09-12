1/1
Catherine Vorvis Candito
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Vorvis Candito
Catherine Vorvis Candito (Kay) Born on July 6th, 1930 married 68 years to her loving husband Albert F. Candito. Passed away peacefully at home on September 9th, 2020. Kay graduated from Stamford High in 1948. Then went to work at Whalens Drugstore where she met her husband. Then later worked as a waitress in a family restaurant. She was a fun loving active person and a mother to everyone. She loved to dance, play poker, roller skate and play golf. She was very proud of her hole in 1 that she hit on the 9th hole at Hubbard Heights on Sept 2, 1997. She also loved going to the beach with family and friends or just to relax. Kay was an avid sports fan her 2 favorite teams were the New York Yankees and the Oakland Raiders. She also followed golf and tennis rooting for Rafa Nadal and Tiger Woods. She was a fantastic cook making some of the greatest meals, especially her gravy and meatballs.
Catherine was recently predeceased by her son Albert Candito, Jr. who passed away in June. Also predeceased by her parents and 8 siblings. She leaves behind her husband Albert Candito, 3 loving sons Vito (Suzi) Candito of Norwalk, Mickey (Debbie) Candito of Boynton Beach, FL and Peter (Debbie) Candito of Stamford. 6 Grandchildren Michele (Gary) Claps, Peter and Crystal Candito, Christina (Tim) Rieger, Christopher and Michael Candito and 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020. A Trisagion Service will be at 6:30 p.m. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 16th at the Church of the Archangels, 1527 Bedford St., Stamford, CT at 12:00 p.m. with precession immediately following to Queen of Peace Cemetery on Rock Rimmon Rd., Stamford.
Donations may be made in her name to The Church of the Archangels Stamford, CT.
Due to current CDC Federal guidelines in keeping with public safety standards, masks and social distancing will be maintained. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Service
06:30 PM
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral
12:00 PM
Church of the Archangels,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-359-9999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved