Catherine Vorvis Candito
Catherine Vorvis Candito (Kay) Born on July 6th, 1930 married 68 years to her loving husband Albert F. Candito. Passed away peacefully at home on September 9th, 2020. Kay graduated from Stamford High in 1948. Then went to work at Whalens Drugstore where she met her husband. Then later worked as a waitress in a family restaurant. She was a fun loving active person and a mother to everyone. She loved to dance, play poker, roller skate and play golf. She was very proud of her hole in 1 that she hit on the 9th hole at Hubbard Heights on Sept 2, 1997. She also loved going to the beach with family and friends or just to relax. Kay was an avid sports fan her 2 favorite teams were the New York Yankees and the Oakland Raiders. She also followed golf and tennis rooting for Rafa Nadal and Tiger Woods. She was a fantastic cook making some of the greatest meals, especially her gravy and meatballs.
Catherine was recently predeceased by her son Albert Candito, Jr. who passed away in June. Also predeceased by her parents and 8 siblings. She leaves behind her husband Albert Candito, 3 loving sons Vito (Suzi) Candito of Norwalk, Mickey (Debbie) Candito of Boynton Beach, FL and Peter (Debbie) Candito of Stamford. 6 Grandchildren Michele (Gary) Claps, Peter and Crystal Candito, Christina (Tim) Rieger, Christopher and Michael Candito and 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020. A Trisagion Service will be at 6:30 p.m. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 16th at the Church of the Archangels, 1527 Bedford St., Stamford, CT at 12:00 p.m. with precession immediately following to Queen of Peace Cemetery on Rock Rimmon Rd., Stamford.
Donations may be made in her name to The Church of the Archangels Stamford, CT.
Due to current CDC Federal guidelines in keeping with public safety standards, masks and social distancing will be maintained. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com