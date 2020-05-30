Cecile Singer

Cecile Singer passed away on May 19, 2020 at the Amsterdam Nursing Home in New York City. Born in New York City on December 17, 1922, she graduated from Stamford High School in 1939. In 1943 she joined the Women's Reserve, serving at the Naval Air Primary Training Command in Glenview, IL and rose to the rank of Yeoman First Class. Part of Barnard College's Class of 1950, she remained actively involved as an alumna throughout her life. In Paris, she was assistant to Helena Rubinstein before returning to New York to work first in advertising, as an account executive at Hockaday, then as a program officer at the Helena Rubinstein Foundation. In retirement she volunteered for many years at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She leaves behind two nephews, Jeffrey and David Seroy of New York City, a grand-niece Sasha Seroy of Seattle, and a grand-nephew Raoul Seroy of New York City.



