Cesare L. Ambruoso
Cesare L. Ambruoso, 80, a longtime resident of Stamford passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. Cesare was born on August 1, 1939 in Gravina in Puglia, Italy, son of the late Francesco and Angelica (Loglisci) Ambruoso.
Cesare came to United States in 1963 at the age of 23 where he spent many years working in the restaurant business. He opened his own restaurant, Rugantino, in the 1970s, and served his community for over 25 years. Cesare's generosity and acts of kindness to many, earned him the admiration and respect of his patrons and employees. He took extreme pride in his business, and the lifelong friends he made through the years.
In retirement, he was an active member of the Gravinese Mutual Aid Society, where he continued to cook and serve members of the Society, as well as friends and family. His hobbies included gardening, making his signature pizzas, and spending time with his loving family. His world revolved around his wife Grazia, his children and grandchildren—they were his pride and joy.
Cesare is survived by his devoted wife of over 43 years Grazia Ambruoso of Stamford, their loving children, son, Francesco Ambruoso of Wethersfield, daughters, Angelica Cicchesi and her husband Anthony of Stamford, and Maria Teresa Leidner and her husband Jonathan of New Rochelle, NY. Cesare is also survived by his two sisters Angela and Lucia Ambruoso, both of Italy. His cherished grandchildren, Thomas, Francesca, Antonia, Anthony, and Juliette also survive him.
Because of restrictions due to the current public health situation, all services for Cesare will be private. A memorial mass and celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Ambruoso family with Cesare's final arrangements. If you care to leave a message of condolence online you may visit the family guestbook hosted on Cognetta.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory
To make a donation in memory of Cesare L. Ambruoso, please visit www.stjude.org
Cesare L. Ambruoso, 80, a longtime resident of Stamford passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. Cesare was born on August 1, 1939 in Gravina in Puglia, Italy, son of the late Francesco and Angelica (Loglisci) Ambruoso.
Cesare came to United States in 1963 at the age of 23 where he spent many years working in the restaurant business. He opened his own restaurant, Rugantino, in the 1970s, and served his community for over 25 years. Cesare's generosity and acts of kindness to many, earned him the admiration and respect of his patrons and employees. He took extreme pride in his business, and the lifelong friends he made through the years.
In retirement, he was an active member of the Gravinese Mutual Aid Society, where he continued to cook and serve members of the Society, as well as friends and family. His hobbies included gardening, making his signature pizzas, and spending time with his loving family. His world revolved around his wife Grazia, his children and grandchildren—they were his pride and joy.
Cesare is survived by his devoted wife of over 43 years Grazia Ambruoso of Stamford, their loving children, son, Francesco Ambruoso of Wethersfield, daughters, Angelica Cicchesi and her husband Anthony of Stamford, and Maria Teresa Leidner and her husband Jonathan of New Rochelle, NY. Cesare is also survived by his two sisters Angela and Lucia Ambruoso, both of Italy. His cherished grandchildren, Thomas, Francesca, Antonia, Anthony, and Juliette also survive him.
Because of restrictions due to the current public health situation, all services for Cesare will be private. A memorial mass and celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Ambruoso family with Cesare's final arrangements. If you care to leave a message of condolence online you may visit the family guestbook hosted on Cognetta.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory
To make a donation in memory of Cesare L. Ambruoso, please visit www.stjude.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 9, 2020.