Charles Robert Bowler

Charles Robert Bowler succumbed to complications triggered by the contraction of the Covid-19 Virus pandemic on the 26th day of our Lord in April, 2020.

Born on May, 5, 1925 in New York City, wife: Clare Adassa Stephens Bowler,

sons: Phillip Charles, Larry Albert, Daniel Clarke Leaves: sister: Norma Jean, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and grandnieces, nephews and grandnephews, friends and neighbors. WWII Army of the United States Veteran: private, Honorable Discharge 70+ year resident of Stamford, Connecticut Stamford Home owner since 1965.

Owner of Bowler's Cocktail Lounge 1966-1977. It was a popular venue that featured live music and entertainment. He hired many of the area's musicians who performed and got their start there. It was one of few area venues to do so. He leaves behind many musical friends and admirers. Services will be private.

Any donations please forward to: The Stamford Burn Foundation, 629 Main St., Stamford, CT 06901 in his name.



