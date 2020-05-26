Charles Brinkley
1943 - 2020
Charles Edward Brinkley
Charles Edward Brinkley transitioned peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. He was born on April 11, 1943 in South Weldon, North Carolina to the late Jimmie and Mae Beulah Jones Brinkley. He served honorably in the United States Armed Forces and retired from Hawk Trucking Company and worked as a part-time employee at Marshall's Trucking Express. His memory will be cherished by his beloved wife Loretta Jarrett Brinkley; two sons, Chandru E. Brinkley and Anthony Williams; one brother, James Brinkley (Glory); one sister, Mollye Fortt (Charlie); one aunt, Mamie Jones and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. A private service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. Dr. John Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Darien. A memorial service will be announced at a late date.

Published in Stamford Advocate on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Service
11:00 AM
Graves Medley Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
