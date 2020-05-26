Charles Edward Brinkley

Charles Edward Brinkley transitioned peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. He was born on April 11, 1943 in South Weldon, North Carolina to the late Jimmie and Mae Beulah Jones Brinkley. He served honorably in the United States Armed Forces and retired from Hawk Trucking Company and worked as a part-time employee at Marshall's Trucking Express. His memory will be cherished by his beloved wife Loretta Jarrett Brinkley; two sons, Chandru E. Brinkley and Anthony Williams; one brother, James Brinkley (Glory); one sister, Mollye Fortt (Charlie); one aunt, Mamie Jones and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. A private service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. Dr. John Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Darien. A memorial service will be announced at a late date.



