Charles Haggerty

Charles Haggerty was born on February 25, 1933 in Stamford, CT. He passed away June 18, 2019, at Hospice House in Sarasota, Florida leaving behind his wife, Jean DeLeo Haggerty of 65 years. He also leaves behind his daughter, Janice Owens (Jeffery) in Atlanta, Georgia, son Scott (Diane) of Golden, Colorado, son Chuck (Mia) of Sarasota, Florida, sister Patsy Bransfield of Florida, brother Jim & Bill of Connecticut.

Charley joined the United States Navy in 1950 and spent four years on the LST 1041, and then became a firefighter for the City of Stamford until he retired in 1981 and moved to Florida. He then went to work for Les King Fire & Safety servicing fire extinguishers. He loved being a firefighter and has a collection of fire memorabilia that was displayed in his special room. His room was featured on our local TV stations seen from coast to coast. Charley will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida. Service will be at a later date. Published in Stamford Advocate on July 12, 2019