Charles Henry Trudeau
Charles Henry Trudeau, born in NYC, NY June 15, 1943 and passed away on October 15, 2019 at his home in Stamford, CT surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Son of Lt. Col. Carlos E. Dominguez (US Army) and Alice Amy, and stepson of Joseph Trudeau (US Marine Corps). Chuck, as he was affectionately known to his friends and family, grew up in New York City and Peekskill, NY. He attended The University of Arizona in Tucson, AZ majoring in Business and Finance.
Following his studies at Arizona he worked for The Continental Insurance Company in Manhattan and in 1967 entered the US Army, serving his overseas service in Japan as part of the Finance Division during the Vietnam War.
Before his service, he married Lee Penfield in September 1967. They had 3 children, Christopher Charles Trudeau (Darcey Agostino Trudeau), Emily Sarah Ray (Bruce Ray) and Andrew James Trudeau (Jennifer Booth Trudeau). In addition to his wife and 3 children, he is survived by 7 grandchildren, Zachary, Chloe and Julianna Trudeau, Kayla and Naomi Ray and Surrey and Felix Trudeau. Charles was predeceased by his sister Laurita.
Upon returning to the states from Japan, Chuck and Lee lived in NY state, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Illinois and a 9 ½ year assignment overseas with The Continental Insurance Company in Croydon, England. In England they were introduced to several breeds of dogs that initiated their joint passion for showing and breeding purebreds. They fell in love with the West Highland White Terrier breed which introduced Chuck into the showing of his own dogs for many years. Through his passion for the breed he met people from all over the country with the same passion, forming a network of close friends. Chuck was a founding member of the West Highland White Terrier Society of Connecticut and served on numerous committees on the National Westie club.
From his boyhood, Chuck's main passion was military history which led him into a lifelong hobby of collecting and painting toy soldiers. There was not a military campaign that he didn't have a full knowledge and understanding of, and he continued to share this knowledge with people from all walks of life. He turned his focus into the creation of detailed award-winning dioramas of battles covering centuries of military history.
Chuck's business career was spent with both Continental and Tokio Marine in the specialty area of Inland Marine Coverage. He enjoyed this area as it allowed him to travel to various countries and meet people from around the world.
In addition to his main hobbies, he loved working in his garden and tending to his beloved Koi pond with his adult children.
After retirement, he became an honored member of the Post 9617 in Stamford, The American Legion and Knights of Columbus. These groups provided a close-knit brotherhood and camaraderie that stayed with him to the very end.
To celebrate Charles's life, visiting hours and a memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave. in Stamford, CT. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Charles's memory to one of these organizations: Knights of Columbus: www.kofc.org, Prostate Cancer Foundation: www.pcf.org, Veterans of Foreign Wars
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 23, 2019