Charles Henry Miller

Charles Henry Miller of Stamford, CT passed away suddenly on July 1, 2019 at the age of 65. Charlie was born April 30, 1954 to Alfred and Bernice Miller. He was raised in Stamford, CT and resided in East Fishkill, NY, Greenwich and Stamford, CT.

He is survived by his adoring wife, Lisa, and his children Eric and Amanda. His son, Brett, has predeceased him. Brett was loved, never forgotten, and always in Charlie's heart.

Charlie loved life, his family and he has passed his infectious love of music, traveling and horticulture to his children, family and friends. His passion was electric vehicles, climate change, technology, science fiction, photography, gardening and cooking for his family.

He graduated from Purdue University with a Horticultural degree and soon afterward built a wholesale business, The Plant Kingdom, East Fishkill, NY. His love of business forwarded him to Putnam Shoes, a company his parents founded.

His love of horticulture led him to his recent employment at SiteOne Landscaping, Greenwich, CT.

Charlie is survived by his loving mother, Bernice Tandet Miller and predeceased by his father, Alfred. His son, Eric and his wife, Sarah and the granddaughter he adored, Alexandra Ada, Chicago, IL. Also survived by his daughter, Amanda Schaefer and her husband Dan, Boston, MA. His brothers, Thomas and wife Linda, Jeffrey and wife Cheryl, Kenneth and wife Jill, and sister Jennifer Morse and husband David. And a myriad of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at Leo. P. Gallagher & Son, Stamford, CT on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 11 am-3 pm. Interment will be held at the Riversville Cemetery ,Temple Sholom Section on Memory Lane, Greenwich, CT, Sunday July 7, 2019 at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made in Charles' name to the Stamford EMS. Published in Stamford Advocate on July 5, 2019