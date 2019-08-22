|
|
Charles R. Mitchell
Charles R. Mitchell, most recently of Stone Mountain, GA passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born July 3, 1918 in Battleboro, NC, to the late Margaret and James Arthur Mitchell. He served in WWII and was honorably discharged as Staff Sergeant on Nov 13, 1945. In 1952, he married Ida Catherine Johnson. He worked for Stamford Chemical Ind. as the plant manager and was active in the community. In 1973, he relocated his family to Cincinnati, Ohio. After 29 years in Cincinnati, they relocated to Atlanta, Georgia in 2002. At age 101, Charles is survived by three children: Bruce (Brenda), Charlesha, Charles, five grandchildren: Alicia (Tony) Heyward, Marc Hydrick, Andrea Langley, Jahra, Chamaur Mitchell, three great-grandchildren: Courtney Heyward, Bria Hydrick, Jalen Hannah and host of relatives and friends. Services are this Saturday, August 24, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home Gwinnett Chapel, 914 Scenic Highway S., Lawrenceville, GA 30045. (770.338.5558) Burial will take place on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in North, SC. Burial entrusted to Willie B. Crumel Funeral Home North, SC 203.247.2231
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 23, 2019