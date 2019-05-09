The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-359-9999
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Vickers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Vickers

Notice Condolences Flowers

Charles Vickers Notice
Charles J. Vickers
Charles J. Vickers passed away May 8, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St John Church, 1986 Post Rd., Darien, CT. Interment to follow at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Upper Montclair, NJ. No calling hours will be held. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, Stamford, (203)-359-9999. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
Download Now