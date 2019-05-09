|
|
Charles J. Vickers
Charles J. Vickers passed away May 8, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St John Church, 1986 Post Rd., Darien, CT. Interment to follow at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Upper Montclair, NJ. No calling hours will be held. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, Stamford, (203)-359-9999. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 9, 2019