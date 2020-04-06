|
|
Cheryl C. Robinson
Cheryl C. Robinson born July 25th, 1962 in St. Michael Barbados departed her life peacefully on April 2nd, 2020 at Stamford Hospital in Stamford, CT. Cheryl was a member of Community Tabernacle (Temple) and received Jesus Christ as her personal savior and was baptized earlier in her life. Cheryl loved working as a RN at Smithouse, Courtland Gardens, and Westchester Jewish Center. Cheryl's legacy will live on through her loving husband of 27 years Alvin Robinson,her three children Shaun, Marlon, and Stephanie, her parents David and Cythia, her siblings Angela, Richard, and David Jr. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main St., Norwalk, CT
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 8, 2020