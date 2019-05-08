Christian Barrett Bill

Christian Barrett Bill, 44, of Stamford, died at Stamford Hospital on May 6, 2019. He was born in Boston November 4, 1974 and grew up the eldest of three – Christian, Amy and Brian. The family were longtime members of St. Cecilia's Parish in Stamford. He attended St. Cecilia and Northeast Grammar Schools, The King School and Stamford High School. In high school, his sister Amy nicknamed him "The Fact Man" because he knew so much and could always answer her questions. She even drew him a superman logo with the letter "F" on his chest. Christian attended the University of Massachusetts in Boston where he graduated magna cum laude with a dual major in chemistry and biology and a minor in philosophy. He volunteered with Big Brother/Big Sister for many years and worked in a medical research lab in Boston before moving back to Connecticut. He aspired to be a physician, was wait-listed at Columbia University medical school, and ultimately worked with his mother as a medical research coordinator for Clinical Trials Management of Connecticut.

Christian was a loving, kind and generous man who loved his family beyond measure. He was devastated when his brother, Navy SEAL Brian Bill, was killed in Afghanistan and he spent the last eight years with his family honoring and remembering Brian. Christian's gift to others was the life-saving donation of his organs through the New England Organ Donor Services program.

Christian was predeceased by his grandparents Thomas Davis and Betty Nagle Davis Hardiman and uncle Monsignor William A. Nagle. He is survived by his parents, Dr. Michael and Patricia Davis Parry of Stamford, and his father Scott Bill (Jennifer) of St. Petersburg, FL; his sister Amy Bill Kutney (Chad) of New Canaan; his half-brother Morgan Bill and half-sister Tessa Bill of California; step-sisters Andrea Parry Sholes of Florida and Kerry Labadia (Patrick) of Boston; four nieces, Kyra Sholes, Ryder, Emma and Everest Kutney; uncles Thomas Davis (Joanne) of Sandy Hook, Jeffrey Davis of Norwalk and Stephen Parry (Susan) of California; aunts Anne Davis Goebel (James) and Maureen Davis of New Canaan, Sherry Davis of Hartford, Mary Sikes (John) of Vermont; cousins Jay Goebel, Kate Goebel Noel (Hunter), Martha Goebel Maloney (Tyler), Molly Goebel; Greg, Julia and Sophia Davis; John, Ben and Kit Sikes. He is also survived by his great-uncle Dr. John A. Nagle (Mary) and their children John (Debbie), Jeffrey, Brian (Kathleen), Kathleen Nagle Coffey (Michael), and Kerry Nagle.

Calling hours will be at Leo P. Gallaher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer Street, Stamford, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, and a Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Cecilia's Roman Catholic Church, 1184 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, on Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. Interment immediately following the service will be at St. John's Cemetery, Darien, CT. A reception will follow at the Parry's home, 66 Emery Drive in Stamford.

Donations in Christian's memory may be made to the Brian Bill Legacy Fund, PO Box 112314, Stamford, CT 06911. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.leopgallagherstamford.com Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary