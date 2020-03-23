|
Christine Marie Betts
Christine Marie Betts, of Stamford, Connecticut, passed away suddenly on March 19th, 2020 at the age of 67 in her home with her loving husband, Richard Betts, by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all she met. Christine never met a stranger or a challenge she couldn't overcome. She will be forever missed by the many relatives, friends, students, and families she supported throughout her life.
Christine was born on January 1st, 1953 in New Haven, Connecticut to her loving parents William and Marjorie O'Kane of Hamden, Connecticut. Christine moved with her parents and eight brothers and sisters to Stamford when she was a child and attended the public schools. Christine graduated from Stamford High School in 1970 and went on to earn bachelor's and master's degrees in the field of education. Christine taught high school special education for over 38 years in the community at both Westhill High School and AITE.
Christine was predeceased by her parents William O'Kane and Marjorie Plessas O'Kane, and her brother William O'Kane, Jr. She is survived by her husband Richard Betts, children Ryan Betts and wife Kara Betts, Megan Mulhern and husband Brian Mulhern, and Emily Fee and husband Myles Fee, brothers and sisters Dennis O'Kane, Kathleen Waters, Sheila O'Kane, Kevin O'Kane and wife Susan O'Kane, Eileen O'Kane Kornreich, and John O'Kane. Christine is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Alice and Sofie Betts; Aurora, Sheila, and Evelyn Mulhern; and Collette and Wesley Fee. Christine is also survived by her five nephews and nieces Clark Curran, Matthew O'Kane, Adam Betts, Katie Betts, and John Betts.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to National Multiple Sclerosis Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America https://mymsaa.org/ .
Due to current CDC Federal guidelines in keeping with public safety standards, the family is holding a Private Visitation with a Prayer Service on Thursday, March 26th. A webcast of her Prayer Service will be live streamed at 11 a.m., for family, relatives and friends to be able to take part in her service. To attend, please select "webcast video" on Christine's obituary on our website at www.bosakfuneralhome.com . Her burial will be private.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 24, 2020