Christine B. (Vitti) Martinelli
Christine B. (Vitti) Martinelli 97 of South Yarmouth, MA died peacefully at her home Thursday, November 19, 2020, following a brief illness.
She was the loving wife of the late Frank W. Martinelli, who died December 26, 1999.
Born in Stamford, CT, Mrs. Martinelli was the daughter of the late Achille and Loretta (Antonucci) Vitti. Christine was a graduate of Stamford High School and Stamford Hospital School of Nursing.
Christine served in the U.S. Army during World War II, as a nurse in the Philippines and Japan and was a supporter of the Disabled American Veterans
and the American Ex-Prisoners of War. She was honorably discharged in 1946, with the rank of Second Lieutenant.
A devoted wife, who cherished her role as mother and as a loyal friend to many, Christine completed a long and successful career as a Registered Nurse at Stamford Hospital in Stamford CT. Her children grew up hearing so many stories from grateful patients who spoke of the exceptional care they received from Christine. She will be remembered especially for her fierce spirit of independence to the very end. She was a good friend, a great listener, and an energetic story teller with a wonderful sense of humor. And she always had a jigsaw puzzle going, but only if it was at least 1000 pieces.
She was the beloved mother of Frank Martinelli and his wife, Susan Biro, Judy Martinelli and her partner, Donald Jacobs, Lona Grisi and her husband, Frank, Lynn Jamros and her husband, Walt, and Christine Mickiewicz and her late husband, Daniel. Cherished grandmother of Melissa Grisi and her husband, Ben Goulet, Nick Grisi and his partner, Stephanie Andara, Max Mickiewicz and his fiance, Chelsea Sutherland, and Frank Martinelli. She is also survived by a sister, Ann Sansone, and her many relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by six siblings, Mary Eklund, Nancy Antonowicz, Vincenza Presti, and Thomas, Erbele and Achille Vitti .
The family is deeply appreciative of the constant and devoted care provided by her loving daughters, Lona and Judy during Mom's last days.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, November 30 in St. Pius Tenth Church, Station Ave., South Yarmouth. Masks and social distancing are expected for those attending the service at the church.
Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association
or to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home, South Yarmouth, MA. www.hallettfuneralhome.com
.