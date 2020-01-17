|
|
Christos E. Perdikes
Christos E. Perdikes, 93, of Stamford passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was born on March 6, 1923 in Sparta, Greece to the late Ilias and Vasiliki Kontogianakas Perdikes.
Christos was employed at Pitney Bowes for many years before retiring. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed gardening. He was a devoted husband and a loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his loving sons, Ilias Perdikes and his wife Ourania and Konstantinos " Charles' Perdikes as well as his grandson, Christos Perdikes, all of Stamford. Also surviving is his brother, Costas Perdikes and his wife Voula and his sister, Anna Mihalopoulos and her husband Peter, all of Stamford.
Besides his parents, Christos was also predeceased by his wife of sixty years, Katina Perdikes and four sisters, Panagiota Perdikes, Zaharo Varoutsos, Athanasia Perdikes and Joan Sigalos.
A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. for a funeral service to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1230 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Darien. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m., with a Trisagion service at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Christos' memory to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1230 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 18, 2020