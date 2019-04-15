The Advocate Notices
|
Civita Fraioli

Civita Fraioli Notice
Civita Fraioli
Civita Fraioli, 82, a longtime resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019. Civita was born in Roccasecca, Italy on November 18, 1936, daughter of the late Antonio and Maria Ricci Antonelli.
Civitia is survived by her loving son Carlo Fraioli and his wife Josie of Stamford, her daughter-in-law Cindy Fraioli of Norwalk, her four sisters Vera, Sylvana, Ellena, and Antoinette Antonelli all living in Italy, a brother-in-law Rocco Simonelli, her cherished grandchildren Lianna and her husband Danny Melzer, along with Michael, Anthony, and Joey Fraioli and her great-grandchildren Rylee and Madison.
Besides her parents Civita was predeceased by her beloved husband Domenico Fraioli and their sons Claudio and Peter Fraioli.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT 06902 on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment will be private.
For online condolences, please visit www.Cognetta.com
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 15, 2019
