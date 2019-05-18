Claire M. Daly

Claire Marie (Goettel) Daly died on May 16, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Stamford on November 21, 1925 to Harry A. Goettel and Julia (Geary) Goettel. A lifelong resident of Stamford, she married Richard F. Daly on November 19, 1946. After raising her 7 children, she earned her LPN at J.M. Wright Technical School and worked at Stamford Hospital for over 20 years. After her retirement from the hospital, she worked as an office nurse for Dr. Peter Goodhue until his retirement.

Throughout her career, she made many friends with whom she stayed connected long after her working life. She was a loving wife, mother, aunt, neighbor, friend who loved to decorate and entertain for every holiday, especially Christmas and Halloween. She liked extra sauce on all her food and wished all her visitors "a rainbow day."

Claire was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Richard F. Daly, Sr., her brother and sister-in-law Harry and Barbara Goettel and many other relatives and friends.

She is survived by her seven children: Richard F. Daly, Jr. and his wife Diane, Thomas M. Daly, Robert J. Daly and his wife Annie, Judy A. Macari and her husband Bob, Michael P. Daly and his wife Cheryl and Brian G. Daly; all of Stamford and her daughter Catherine M. Daly and her husband Roy Dion of Glastonbury, CT.

She was also proud grandma to Christopher and Christine Daly, Kathi Klingman and Alex Gasbarro, Tom Daly Jr., Kelly Daly, Stephanie Daly, Bo and Karen Daly, Katie and Jim Costello, Jessica and Kevin Small, Amy and Craig Mammone, Jamie Daly, Garrett Daly and Alie Daly; and step-grandma to Joseph Lumento and Terri Ann and Liam Croke.

Great-grandma to: Katie and Allie Daly, Ivy Gasbarro, Max and Kyle Costello, Tyler Guarino and Jake Small.

The family wishes to thank her loving caregivers Kay and Pearl Wade and Vera Pierce who filled her final days with much love and comfort.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, May 21 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bridget of Ireland Church, 278 Strawberry Hill Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Rockrimmon Road, Stamford.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to VNA and Hospice of Fairfield County, PO Box 489, Wilton, CT 06897 or St. Bridget of Ireland Church. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.