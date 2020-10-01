Claire Marie Infanti
May 3, 1931-Sep 28, 2020 Claire Marie Infanti, of Greenwich, passed away September 28, 2020 at age 89. She passed in Florida where she had resided during the winter for many years. Claire was born May 3, 1931 to Alfred & Margaret Clare Sprague. She was a devoted homemaker and wife of Ralph Infanti. A longtime golf enthusiast, Claire was a member of the Burning Tree Country Club. She is the cherished mother of Mary Lynn & Thomas Regan, and stepmother of Ralph, Jennifer and Carla Infanti. Claire is the loving grandmother of Chelsy Regan, Thomas Regan, Danielle Montagnesi & Dante Montagnesi. She is predeceased by her sons, Dante V. Montagnesi, John A. Montagnesi, Richard F. Montagnesi and brother, Clifton V. "Cliff" Sprague. To honor Claire's life, family and friends will gather on Sunday 2-6pm at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME 134 Hamilton Avenue Greenwich, 203-869-5968. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10am at St. Mary's Church followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com