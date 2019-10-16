The Advocate Notices
More Obituaries for Claudette Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudette E. Moss

Claudette E. Moss Notice
Claudette E. Moss
Claudette E. Moss, 82, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 at The Villa of Stamford. She was born on December 31, 1936 to the late Viesta Williams. She retired from Leon's Institute of Hair Design after numerous years of service as a licensed cosmetologist and was a faithful member of Rose of Sharon Ministries, Inc. Her memory will be cherished by two daughters; Victoria Williams and Tracy Baker, two sons; Howard Williams, Sr. (Shelly) and Kenneth Moss, one goddaughter, three godsons and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren extended family and friends. Mrs. Moss was predeceased by her son Ronnie Moss. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 10:00 a.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT with Bishop James Hinton officiating and Apostle Elizabeth Dukes, Eulogist. Interment will take place at Woodland Cemetery.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 17, 2019
