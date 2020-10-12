1/1
Clelia Marin
Clelia Carmen Marin
Clelia Carmen Marin 69, passed away on October 4, 2020, in Nashville, TN after a year-long battle with cancer.
She was born in Santiago, Chile on June 20, 1951, and moved to the United States in 1987 and shortly thereafter met and married her husband, Julio H. Marin of Stamford, CT. Happily married for over 30 years, they were a vital part of the Stamford Spanish Community.
Survived by her loving husband Julio H. Marin; her 101 year old mother, Clelia Bilbao San Carlos of Quilpue, Chile; two brothers, Juan San Carlos of New Fairfield, CT and Jose San Carlos of Vina del Mar, Chile; one sister, Maria San Carlos of Vina del Mar, Chile; niece Valerie San Carlos and her two children; grandniece Isabel and grandnephew Tiler; four stepchildren, Ten step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her very large family.
Services: Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in First United Methodist Church, 42 Cross Rd, Stamford, CT 06905.
Rev. Robert Hewitt presiding.
Distancing seating will be available; masks required
Burial: Fairfield Memorial Park following the service,
230 Oaklawn Ave., Stamford, CT 06905.
Memorials: Donations to Iglesia Metodista De Coronel, Chile
sent through Venmo to Virginia M. Harper Franklin attention "in memory of Carmen."

Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 12, 2020.
