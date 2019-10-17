|
|
Clementina R. Forbes
Clementina R. Forbes, 94, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 at Stamford Hospital. She was born in Westmoreland, Jamaica on January 9, 1925 to the late Jonathan Bedford and Olive Duhaney. Mrs. Forbes was predeceased by her husband Amos Forbes. She retired from Courtland Gardens Nursing Home after many years of service. Her memory will be treasured by three daughters, Hazel Foster, Shereil Forbes and Marva Scotland; four sons, Norman Hall (Mabel), Ruel Reid, Leroy Forbes (Sandra) and Douglas Forbes (Paulette), thirteen grandchildren, twenty one great-grandchildren, two sisters, one brother and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 29 Grove St., Stamford, CT with Bishop Alan B. Graves officiating. Entombment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Darien, CT. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 18, 2019