The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoyt Funeral Home
199 Main St
New Canaan, CT 06840
(203) 966-0700
Resources
More Obituaries for Clementina Vitti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clementina Vitti


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clementina Vitti Notice
Clementina Vitti
Clementina Vitti, 97, formerly of New Canaan, CT, having resided in Bethel, CT, for the past 25 years, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019. She was born on May 26, 1922 in Settefrati, Italy to the late Celestino and Antonia DiPreta. Clementina was the beloved wife of the late Innocenzo Vitti.
Clementina immigrated to the United States in 1958 and resided with her husband and two children in New Canaan for 36 years. She worked for the New Canaan school system until she retired in 1982. She was happiest when spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a passionate cook and brought joy and laughter to everyone's lives she touched. She always put others before herself and LOVED telling secrets.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She is survived by her daughter Celeste DiCrescenzo of Bethel, CT, her daughter-in-law Penny Vitti of Fishkill, NY, her seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren, her brother Felice DiPreta of Bayside, NY, her sister Maria Zezima of Stamford, CT, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Besides her parents and husband, Clementina is predeceased by her son Luciano Vitti, her grandson Adam Vitti, and her five brothers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church in New Canaan. Visitation will be held Friday from 3:00PM to 8:00 p.m. at Hoyt Funeral Home 199 Main St. New Canaan, CT. Interment at St. Johns Cemetery in Darien, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in loving memory of Clementina Vitti.
For directions and online condolences, visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clementina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoyt Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -