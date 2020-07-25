Clifford N. Jurgens
Clifford "Cliff" Jurgens, 73 of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020.
Cliff was born in Port Chester, New York to the late Walter and Hazel Jurgens.
Cliff grew up in Stamford, CT, and attended Stamford High School. He started working for Alex Lee Wallau – Bonnie Doon during high school and continued for over 20 years, becoming Operations Manager when Bonnie Doon left the state, Cliff went to work for Cricket Hosiery in Bridgeport, CT.
Cliff and his wife Vicki retired to Palm Coast in 2010. He enjoyed softball, bowling, camping and loved his 67 mustang. Cliff was an avid Dallas Cowboy and Yankees fan.
Besides his parents, Cliff was preceded in death by his son, Peter Jurgens and his brothers, Walter, Merritt and Peter Jurgens.
Cliff is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Vicki Sibilio Jurgens, his loving daughter Lisa Jurgens of Stamford, CT, his sister, Karen Warren of Palm Coast, FL. His nephews Jason and David Corrente of Stamford, CT, and his sister-in-law Gina Corrente of Stamford, CT.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
