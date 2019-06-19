Clifton E. Weed

Eighty-year-old Clifton Eugene (Skip) Weed long time Stamford CT resident and beloved husband of Mary Ann Weed, entered into eternal rest in Christ on 17 June 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born on October 11 in Stamford, CT, he was the eldest son of Lester A. and Mary Ann Weed. He was a 12th generation descendant of Jonas Weed, an original settler of Stamford.

A graduate of St. Basil Preparatory High School in 1956, he then attended Niagara University for two years. He later married the love of his life, Mary Ann on June 1, 1963. In 1966 he joined the Stamford Police Department, and was promoted to Sergeant in 1973. He continued his education graduating Norwalk Community College with an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice, and Iona College in New Rochelle, New York with a Bachelor of Arts in General Studies in 1976.

He retired as a Sergeant after 50 years of service with the Stamford Police Department and loved helping the citizens of Stamford. His police service could be summed up as humble, hard-working and driven doing the best he could with pride for his community.

He was the foundation of his family, bringing love, strength and humor to them. In addition to his wife, Clif is survived by his three children and their spouses: Christopher & Amy Weed of Monroe; Remi & Brian Grunow of Milford; Gregory & Dana Weed of Monroe; and six grandchildren: Tyler, Caroline, Benjamin, Riley, Ethan & Evan. He is also survived by his younger brother Ralph Weed & spouse Diana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Salvatore Del Prete and staff at the Bennett Cancer Center, Stamford Hospital, and Dr. Antonios Katsigiannis of Stamford for their concerned care and kind treatment.

A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue Stamford, CT, on Saturday, 22 June 2019 at 8:30a.m. and processing to Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Ave Stamford, CT where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00a.m. Interment will follow at Fairfield Memorial Park, Oaklawn Avenue Stamford, CT.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, 21 June 2019 from 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bennett Cancer Center, at Stamford Hospital or the .

Published in StamfordAdvocate on June 19, 2019