Clinton Robert Vail
Clinton Robert Vail, April 12, 1925-February 24, 2020, age 94, most recently of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully at Sunrise Assisted Living in Stamford, CT, where had lived the last 10 years.
Clinton was born in Brooklyn, NY, but grew up in Westfield, NJ where attended Westfield High School prior to enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1943. Clinton received a Secretary of the Navy appointment to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. After graduation in 1949, his active duty included service with the 6th Fleet in the Mediterranean during the Cold War and off the coast of Korea in 1953, as commanding officer of a minesweeper, the USS Waxbill AMS 39. After completing obligated service in 1954, he was honorably discharged and spent the next 20 years in the Naval Reserves, retiring as a Lieutenant Commander, USNR. Concurrently, he worked as an engineer, then as Construction Manager at Honeywell Inc., retiring from the New York office, after 30 years of service.
He was a devoted husband and father, raising his family in Caldwell, NJ. He worked tirelessly to take care of his family, help his parents while they were alive and renovate the family home single-handedly. Clinton was always busy. Those who knew him appreciated his sense of humor, upbeat personality and kindness.
He is survived by his daughter Stephanie Baker Vail, of Norwalk, CT, his son, Clinton R. Vail, Jr. of Bridgewater, NJ and his grandson, Justin M. Vail and two great-grandsons. He will be interred with his beloved wife of 58 years, Lois Marie, in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Caldwell, NJ.
A memorial to Clinton Vail will be included with regular church services this Sunday, March 1st, at Turn of River Church in Stamford, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to Turn of River Church.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 27, 2020