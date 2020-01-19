The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Scared Heart Church
37 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Cataylo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Cataylo


1997 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde Cataylo Notice
Clyde Bennett Cataylo
Clyde Bennett Cataylo, 22, passed away suddenly on January 15, 2020. Clyde was born in Manila, Philippines, October 23, 1997.
He attended Stillmeadow Elementary, Scofield Magnet Middle School, Westhill High School and continued his education at Norwalk Community College. He worked as a transporter at Stamford Hospital.
Clyde is survived by his loving and high-spirited mother Brenda Cataylo of Stamford, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins in the United States and in the Philippines who celebrates him for his creativity and insightful writing skills in fiction stories where he won 1st place in the Stamford Literary Competition and his creative expression in painting Warhammers and playing video games. His clan of a family will surely miss him.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT 06902, on Tuesday. January 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Scared Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Interment will be privately held.
For online condolences, please visit www.Cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -