|
|
Clyde Bennett Cataylo
Clyde Bennett Cataylo, 22, passed away suddenly on January 15, 2020. Clyde was born in Manila, Philippines, October 23, 1997.
He attended Stillmeadow Elementary, Scofield Magnet Middle School, Westhill High School and continued his education at Norwalk Community College. He worked as a transporter at Stamford Hospital.
Clyde is survived by his loving and high-spirited mother Brenda Cataylo of Stamford, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins in the United States and in the Philippines who celebrates him for his creativity and insightful writing skills in fiction stories where he won 1st place in the Stamford Literary Competition and his creative expression in painting Warhammers and playing video games. His clan of a family will surely miss him.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT 06902, on Tuesday. January 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Scared Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Interment will be privately held.
For online condolences, please visit www.Cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 20, 2020