Concetta Prisco
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Concetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Concetta Prisco
Concetta Prisco 98, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the New Jewish Home in Mamaroneck, NY from complications due to Covid-19.
Concetta was born in New York City on August 5, 1921 to Liborio and Emma Mangione. Concetta will be deeply missed by her three daughters, Concetta Hunt of Orlando, FL and Caroline Andreana (Joseph) of Stamford, CT and Emily Schmetterer (Jerry) of New York City. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Marilyn Prisco of Las Vegas, NV. Ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband George Sr. and her son George Jr. and her son-in-law Patrick Hunt.
Funeral and burial will be held private for immediate family due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for the family, you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bosak Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902-6010
203-325-9300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved