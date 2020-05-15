Concetta Prisco
Concetta Prisco 98, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the New Jewish Home in Mamaroneck, NY from complications due to Covid-19.
Concetta was born in New York City on August 5, 1921 to Liborio and Emma Mangione. Concetta will be deeply missed by her three daughters, Concetta Hunt of Orlando, FL and Caroline Andreana (Joseph) of Stamford, CT and Emily Schmetterer (Jerry) of New York City. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Marilyn Prisco of Las Vegas, NV. Ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband George Sr. and her son George Jr. and her son-in-law Patrick Hunt.
Funeral and burial will be held private for immediate family due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for the family, you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 15, 2020.