Constance E. Parrish and Alexander B. Parrish
..Constance E. Parrish, 68, and Alexander B. Parrish, 73
Constance "Connie" Parrish, aged 68, passed away at home in Stamford, CT, on October 14, 2020, of heart disease. Her husband of thirty-three years, Alexander "Alec" Parrish, passed away peacefully three days later, on October 17, 2020, also in Stamford, due to COPD complications.
Connie was born in Utica, New York, to Elizabeth Hickey and Robert Devereux. The family moved to Pelham, New York, when Connie was young and she grew up there, attending both Pelham High School and Rosemary Hall/Choate in Greenwich, CT. After graduating from Bradford College in Massachusetts, she went to work in the family business, Oneita Knitting Mills, in New York City. She became Director of Sales in Oneita's Infants Wear division. She later worked as a law office assistant for Paul Nakian, Stamford attorney and close friend.
Alec was born in Manila, Philippines to Jean Aaron and Edward Parrish Jr., both of whom had survived 39 months as Japanese prisoners of war in that country during WWII. He was raised in Pelham Manor, NY and graduated from Roanoke College in 1974. Alec served as a radioman in the Marines during the Vietnam War and fought in the battles of Da Nang and Khe Sanh. He was one of the last Marines evacuated from Khe Sanh on July 1, 1968. Alec worked for many years as a salesman in the Garment District in NYC.
Connie and Alec, who grew up blocks away from each other in Pelham Manor, were married in South Carolina on October 11, 1987.
Connie is survived by her sister Barbara (Devereux) Maloney and her spouse John of Massachusetts, her stepmother Jan Devereux of South Carolina, her loving nieces Elizabeth Maloney and Kate French, Kate's husband Jon, and grandnephew Owen French. Connie will also be greatly missed by her cousins Janet and Ellen, their husbands Ray and Peter, their children Kristen, Alison, Andrew, and Daniel, and her cousins Nick, Ramsey, Drew and the late Dierdre of California.
Alec was predeceased by his beloved older brother Ned. He is survived by his brothers, Charles Parrish of Alexandria, VA, Robert Parrish of Rixeyville, VA and his brothers' spouses Susan, Suzanne, and Dawson. He is also survived by his loving nephews Ned, Sam, Gus, George, and Gregory Parrish, and niece Ellen Parrish. He will also be dearly missed by his grandnieces Sully, Violet, and Anna, and grandnephews Teddy, Leo, and Jack. Arrangements in Connecticut have been entrusted to the Thomas Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT.
A joint service for Alec and Connie will be held at Little Fork Episcopal Church, 16461 Oak Shade Road, Rixeyville, VA at a later date. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com