Constance Pugliese

Constance Florence (Varieur) Pugliese, 85, of Westerly, RI entered eternal life on May 3, 2019.

Mrs. Pugliese was born in Pawtucket Rhode Island, the daughter of the late Wilfred E. Varieur and Rose (Lamoureux) Varieur. In 1953, the family moved to Stamford Connecticut. She was married in 1959 to

William R. Pugliese. Connie moved to Westerly, RI in 1998 to be near her family wherein she has been a faithful member of St. Pius X Church ever since. Constance was the sister of the late Wilfred S. Varieur and the late Normand Varieur.

Connie is survived by her daughter, Mrs. Christina Francine Pimental of Stonington, CT, married to James Pimentel, and her three grandchildren: Richard Alan Hoelzel III, William Timothy Hoelzel and Madeleine Rose Pimental; and her grand stepdaughters Haley Pimental and Simone Pimental of Cranston.

She was the loving matriarch of the larger Varieur family, inclusive of 6 nieces and nephews and 9 great-nieces and nephews. Her grand wit and generous nature made her beloved. She traveled the world with a great sense of style, but she made the most lasting impression with her family. Her love of antiques and crossword puzzles were always the beginning of a great story. She will be remembered for her story telling, intellect, kindness and sweet smile.

The Visitation will be Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at BUCKLER-JOHNSTON FUNERAL HOME, 121 Main Street, Westerly, RI. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation, 249 Roosevelt Avenue, Suite 201, Pawtucket, RI 02860 will be appreciated.

The Funeral Mass for Constance will be held in ST. PIUS X CHURCH, 44 Elm Street, Westerly, RI on Tuesday, May 7th at 10:00 a.m. to which relatives and friends are invited.

For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary