Constance Sheppard
It's with great sadness we announce the passing of our cousin Connie on May 3, 2020. Born June 21, 1935 to the late Vincent Sheppard and (Margaret M. Reilly) Sheppard. Connie graduated from Scared Heart H.S in Yonkers, NY. She continued her education graduating from Iona College (Summa-Cum-Laude) receiving a Bachelor's degree. She also attended Norwalk Community College. Connie worked many years for ITT in New York, NY, later transferring to Stamford, CT. After retiring, she worked for Literacy Volunteers until June of 2019. She enjoyed bowling, tennis, swimming, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by cousins, Jerry, Linda Karl of Colonie, NY, Ernest Haas of Burlington, Ned (Marilyn) Reilly of Wilmington, NC. Many second and third cousins and many wonderful friends.



Published in Stamford Advocate on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
